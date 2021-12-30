Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.69

Shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.33, with a volume of 490311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Identiv from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a market cap of $629.12 million, a PE ratio of 708.25 and a beta of 1.61.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.75 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 2.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $616,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $105,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $3,132,985. 8.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the third quarter worth $31,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Identiv during the second quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 47.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 151.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

