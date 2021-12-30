Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.73

Fission Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.62. Fission Uranium shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 336,880 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FCUUF shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Fission Uranium from $0.80 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fission Uranium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Fission Uranium from C$0.80 to C$1.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $411.53 million, a PE ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 24.57, a current ratio of 24.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium properties. The firm’s projects include Patterson Lake South, which is located in Canada’s Athabasca Basin and is host to the Triple R deposit. The company was founded by Devinder Randhawa on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

