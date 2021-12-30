Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.07

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:BFGC) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.07 and traded as low as $0.81. Augusta Gold shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 4,291 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $314.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day moving average is $1.21.

About Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:BFGC)

Augusta Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds interest in Bullfrog Gold project. The company was founded by Andrea Schlectman on July 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

