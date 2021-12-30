Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.47

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and traded as low as $1.72. Galmed Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 176,960 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $43.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.08.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 229,640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.19% of the company’s stock.

About Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

