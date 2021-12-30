NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $200.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE (NYSE:NKE) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NKE has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on NIKE in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.81.

Shares of NKE opened at $168.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $300,162.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after purchasing an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,553,435,000 after acquiring an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in NIKE by 6.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,579,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,707 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,842,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,018,705,000 after acquiring an additional 418,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in NIKE by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after acquiring an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

