Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Upwork Inc. provides online recruitment services. The Company offers jobs in the categories such as website developers, virtual assistants, sales and marketing experts, accountants and consultants. Upwork Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Upwork alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Upwork from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of UPWK opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. Upwork has a one year low of $31.31 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.68 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $187,125.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.44, for a total transaction of $79,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,511 shares of company stock worth $11,627,226. 9.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at about $396,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at about $2,747,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 29.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,442,000 after purchasing an additional 107,781 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at about $586,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upwork by 306.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 12,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.