$65.59 Million in Sales Expected for Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) will announce sales of $65.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Braze’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.30 million and the highest is $65.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year sales of $233.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.90 million to $233.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $322.61 million, with estimates ranging from $314.37 million to $332.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Braze.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46.
Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $77.71 on Thursday. Braze has a 1-year low of $55.73 and a 1-year high of $98.78.
About Braze
Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.
