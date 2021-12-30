$65.59 Million in Sales Expected for Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Braze Inc (NASDAQ:BRZE) will announce sales of $65.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Braze’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.30 million and the highest is $65.80 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Braze will report full-year sales of $233.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.90 million to $233.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $322.61 million, with estimates ranging from $314.37 million to $332.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Braze.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.46.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Braze in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE opened at $77.71 on Thursday. Braze has a 1-year low of $55.73 and a 1-year high of $98.78.

About Braze

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

