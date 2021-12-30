Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civeo Corporation is a provider of long-term and temporary remote site accommodations, logistics and facility management services. The Company operates in active oil, coal, natural gas and iron ore producing regions, including Canada, Australia and the United States. Civeo Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

CVEO opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. Civeo has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $25.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.91 million, a PE ratio of -20.89 and a beta of 3.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $155.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Civeo will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $111,595.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,674 shares of company stock worth $2,724,162. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Civeo by 45.4% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 96,030 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Civeo by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Civeo by 29.5% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 38,167 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Civeo by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Civeo by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

