Zacks Investment Research Lowers Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southern States Bancshares Inc. is a bank holding company which operates primarily through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Southern States Bank. The Bank is a full service community banking institution, which offers an array of deposit, loan and other banking-related products and services to businesses and individuals. Southern States Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama. “

SSBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Southern States Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern States Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SSBK opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Southern States Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70.

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Southern States Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,588,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,014,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

About Southern States Bancshares

