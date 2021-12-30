Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Predictive Oncology Inc. is focused on applying artificial intelligence to personalized medicine and drug discovery. Its operating business unit consists of Helomics, TumorGenesis and Skyline Medical. Predictive Oncology Inc., formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc., is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of POAI opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. Predictive Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.46.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,887.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Predictive Oncology will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POAI. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Predictive Oncology by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Predictive Oncology by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Predictive Oncology by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 275,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. 4.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

