Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It offers banking products and services which consist of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and certificate of deposit. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Randolph Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Randolph Bancorp stock opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $123.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.81. Randolph Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $27.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $14.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Randolph Bancorp had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Randolph Bancorp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. Randolph Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 162,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 108.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

