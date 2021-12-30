Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,109.20

Victoria plc (LON:VCP) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,109.20 ($14.91) and traded as high as GBX 1,200 ($16.13). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 1,165 ($15.66), with a volume of 277,353 shares changing hands.

VCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.46) price objective on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,280 ($17.21) price target on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.46) price target on shares of Victoria in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,109.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,064.32.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

