Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,302.40

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,302.40 ($17.51) and traded as high as GBX 1,360.50 ($18.29). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,352 ($18.17), with a volume of 287,132 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Plus500 in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,302.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,370.44.

In related news, insider Daniel Joseph King bought 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,307 ($17.57) per share, with a total value of £49,979.68 ($67,186.02).

Plus500 Company Profile (LON:PLUS)

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.