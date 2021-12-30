McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $314.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by Tigress Financial from $271.00 to $314.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Edward Jones cut McDonald’s from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.65.

MCD opened at $268.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $269.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

