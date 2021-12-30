Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Twitter shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Twitter’s third-quarter 2021 result suffered from higher litigation expense. Increasing competition for ad dollars from the likes of Facebook and Snap remains an overhang. However, revenues grew on a year-over-year basis driven by strong performance across all major products and geographies. Strength in brand advertising as well as accelerating growth in Mobile App Promotion revenues aided growth. Twitter stated that negative impact of Apple’s iOS 14.5 privacy change was less than expected in the third quarter and will be modest in the fourth quarter. Growth in ad revenues were driven by continued momentum across key markets around the world, fueled by revenue product improvements, strong sales execution, and increased demand for digital ads in general.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Twitter from $81.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Twitter from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Twitter from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.97.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $42.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.16 and a beta of 0.71. Twitter has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sarah Personette sold 15,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total transaction of $989,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $190,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,090 shares of company stock valued at $5,295,275. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 408,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,422 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,967 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,571 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after acquiring an additional 34,793 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Twitter by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

