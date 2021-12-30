Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Airbus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Airbus from €160.00 ($181.82) to €150.00 ($170.45) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.44.

OTCMKTS:EADSY opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.45. Airbus has a twelve month low of $24.99 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $99.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.76.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Airbus had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 53.58%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Airbus will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the design, manufacture, delivery and provision of aerospace products, space and related services. It operates through the following segments: Airbus Commercial Aircraft, Airbus Helicopters and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus Commercial Aircraft segment develops, manufactures, markets and sells commercial jet aircrafts and offers aircraft conversion and related services.

