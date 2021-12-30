SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We expect SM Energy’s attractive oil and gas investments, balanced and diverse portfolio of proved reserves, as well as development drilling opportunities to create long-term value for its shareholders. For 2021, the company expects overall production to go beyond the 2020 levels, which will boost earnings in the coming quarters. The increased fuel prices have created a favorable scenario for the company, which is helping it to improve its financial situation. As a result, the company is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels. However, high leverage of the upstream player is a cause of concern as it can restrict its financial flexibility. Also, higher lease operating expense can reduce the company's potential profit levels. Therefore, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SM Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.80.

SM Energy stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.48. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 5.78.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $1,965,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,543 shares of company stock worth $2,977,330 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,672,000 after purchasing an additional 437,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SM Energy by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,211,000 after buying an additional 312,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in SM Energy by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after buying an additional 698,537 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after buying an additional 847,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SM Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after buying an additional 356,505 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

