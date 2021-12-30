Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock.

Hubbell stock opened at $210.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $149.07 and a fifty-two week high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 422,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,959,000 after buying an additional 19,227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

