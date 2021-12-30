Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Littelfuse is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. Littelfuse products are vital components in virtually every market that uses electrical energy, from consumer electronics to automobiles, commercial vehicles and industrial equipment. They are also expanding into adjacent markets that complement their core business including power distribution centers for mining operations, generator controls and protection for marine applications, heavy-duty switches for commercial vehicles and electromechanical sensors used in the automotive industry. “

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LFUS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $303.60.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $315.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $234.59 and a fifty-two week high of $334.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $539.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.81 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.39, for a total transaction of $102,118.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $353,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,137 shares of company stock worth $13,611,517. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,782 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.