MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $183.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $152.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.58. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $136.91 and a twelve month high of $172.84.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $340.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. MSA Safety’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.89%.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total transaction of $8,519,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,665,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,931,000 after buying an additional 144,925 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after buying an additional 99,396 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,846,000 after buying an additional 79,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

