Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navigator Holdings Ltd. provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. Navigator Holdings Ltd. is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Navigator alerts:

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $491.87 million, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.28. Navigator has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $12.46.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Navigator will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Navigator in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Navigator in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Navigator by 10.9% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Navigator by 45.6% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.