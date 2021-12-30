Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.30.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ PINC opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. Premier has a one year low of $32.44 and a one year high of $42.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.24.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $365.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Premier will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.74%.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total value of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 45,212 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Premier by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Premier in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Premier by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 12,002 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

