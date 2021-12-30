$282.25 Million in Sales Expected for Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) to post sales of $282.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $284.70 million and the lowest is $279.09 million. Hostess Brands posted sales of $256.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $287.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TWNK shares. Citigroup started coverage on Hostess Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. Hostess Brands has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWNK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 20.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,758,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,924 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 116.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,634 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 50.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,607 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 59.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,995,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $17,544,000.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

