Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grand Canyon Education, Inc. is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. In addition to its online programs, it offers programs at its traditional campus in Phoenix, Arizona and onsite at the facilities of employers. “

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $85.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.47. Grand Canyon Education has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.13.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,980,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,592,000 after buying an additional 924,263 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,389,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,190,000 after buying an additional 383,417 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,364,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,749,000 after purchasing an additional 362,933 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,048,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,345,000 after purchasing an additional 251,034 shares during the period. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 549,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,440,000 after purchasing an additional 181,046 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

