Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Co-Diagnostics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

CODX stock opened at $9.06 on Wednesday. Co-Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.74 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of -3.26.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 40.11% and a return on equity of 50.81%. The business had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,896 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,578,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 296,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 754,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after buying an additional 307,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

