First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $45.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is a financial and bank holding company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, it delivers a range of banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities throughout its market areas. The Company’s banking products and services include demand, time, checking, and savings deposits. The Company’s loan portfolio consists of a mix of real estate, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and other loans, including fixed and variable rate loans. Its real estate loans comprise commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans. It also provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. is headquartered in Billings, Montana. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.12.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.95%.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,880 shares of company stock valued at $155,358. 21.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth $46,266,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,658,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,815,000 after acquiring an additional 555,872 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 661,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,634,000 after acquiring an additional 344,381 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 3rd quarter worth $10,874,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 140,724 shares during the last quarter. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

