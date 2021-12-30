Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing therapies for rare neurological disorders. Harmony Biosciences Holdings Inc.is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of HRMY opened at $43.35 on Wednesday. Harmony Biosciences has a 52 week low of $25.09 and a 52 week high of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.76 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $35.47.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.46). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 71.05%. The firm had revenue of $80.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $955,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $787,514.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 120,585 shares of company stock worth $4,940,081 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 42,961 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after buying an additional 37,650 shares in the last quarter. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

