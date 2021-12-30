Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) to Buy

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.79 and a 12-month high of $8.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of -0.06.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45). On average, analysts forecast that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aprea Therapeutics news, SVP Gregory Alan Korbel sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $108,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lars B. Abrahmsen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRE. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $87,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $91,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $162,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

