Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 175.70 ($2.36). Taylor Wimpey shares last traded at GBX 175.20 ($2.36), with a volume of 2,562,309 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TW shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 205 ($2.76) to GBX 195 ($2.62) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.89) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 202.63 ($2.72).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.45 billion and a PE ratio of 13.17.

In related news, insider Jitesh Gadhia acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($2.00) per share, with a total value of £104,300 ($140,207.02). Also, insider Scilla Grimble acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £25,650 ($34,480.44). Over the last three months, insiders acquired 85,101 shares of company stock valued at $13,010,049.

About Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW)

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

