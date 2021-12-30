InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “InnovAge Holding Corp. is a healthcare delivery platform. The Company delivers its patient-centered care through the InnovAge Platform. InnovAge Platform is focused on frail, dual-eligible seniors as well as it serve participants primarily through Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly. InnovAge Holding Corp. is based in DENVER, United States. “

INNV has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InnovAge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.31.

Shares of INNV opened at $4.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.51 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.13 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that InnovAge will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 144.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 11.0% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 24,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of InnovAge in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

