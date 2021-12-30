HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HBT Financial Inc. is the holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln. It provides business, commercial, wealth management and retail banking products and services to businesses, families and local governments. HBT Financial Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Illinois. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ HBT opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. HBT Financial has a 12 month low of $14.18 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.91 million, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HBT Financial will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HBT Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,312,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in HBT Financial by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 860,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,374,000 after purchasing an additional 110,875 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in HBT Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 749,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in HBT Financial by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 408,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 41,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in HBT Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial Company Profile

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

