Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Price Target Cut to $34.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KNSA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

KNSA opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.70. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 1,207.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 424.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $175,000. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

