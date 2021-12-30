ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.20.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.06. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,930,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,884 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 367,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 259,354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

