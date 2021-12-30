ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.20.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th.
ArcelorMittal stock opened at $32.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.06. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,930,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 118.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 44,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 23,884 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 367,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 259,354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 45.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ArcelorMittal Company Profile
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
