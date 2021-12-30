Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 5,000 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,000 ($67.21) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RIO. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($75.28) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,800 ($77.97) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,000 ($80.66) to GBX 5,200 ($69.90) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,900 ($52.43) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,310 ($71.38) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 4,967.69 ($66.78).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO opened at GBX 4,846 ($65.14) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £78.47 billion and a PE ratio of 5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 4,657.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 5,243.68. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,354 ($58.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.44).

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,055 ($67.95), for a total value of £252.75 ($339.76). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,134 shares of company stock worth $5,243,411.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.