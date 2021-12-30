Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €9.60 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.60 ($10.91) price target on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on B4B3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.50) target price on shares of Metro in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.30 ($11.70) price objective on shares of Metro in a report on Monday, October 25th. Baader Bank set a €10.50 ($11.93) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.07) target price on shares of Metro in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.36) price target on shares of Metro in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Metro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €10.17 ($11.55).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of B4B3 stock opened at €10.70 ($12.16) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.84 million and a P/E ratio of -69.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Metro has a 12 month low of €9.10 ($10.34) and a 12 month high of €13.00 ($14.77).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

Read More: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.