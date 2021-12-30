Zacks Investment Research Downgrades World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Shares of NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $251.10 on Wednesday. World Acceptance has a 52-week low of $98.00 and a 52-week high of $265.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 15.21 and a current ratio of 15.22.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $137.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.08 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 16.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that World Acceptance will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO R Chad Prashad sold 2,000 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,235,558. Insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 107.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 2,695.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in World Acceptance by 565.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

