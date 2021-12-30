Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NHYDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 77.00 to 80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $7.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.08. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in producing and supplying alumina and primary aluminum. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite & Alumina; Primary Metal; Metal Markets; Rolled Products; Extruded Solutions; Energy; and Other Eliminations. The Bauxite & Alumina segment include bauxite mining activities, sourcing arrangements, and alumina commercial operations.

