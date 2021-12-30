Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $129.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

Get Wolters Kluwer alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WTKWY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC cut Wolters Kluwer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolters Kluwer currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $129.00.

Shares of WTKWY opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.84. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.