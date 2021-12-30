Zacks Investment Research Lowers Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SCOR ADR is in the reinsurance business. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 3.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

