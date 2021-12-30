Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €317.00 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €317.00 ($360.23) target price on Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($295.45) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($339.77) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($323.86) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($329.55) target price on Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €278.60 ($316.59).

Munchener Ruckvers has a twelve month low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a twelve month high of €200.00 ($227.27).

