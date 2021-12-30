Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.36% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Murphy USA shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil Refining & Marketing industry over the past year (+50% vs. +33.5%) and looks well positioned for further price appreciation. A low-cost, high-volume fuel seller, Murphy USA's stations are located near Walmart supercenters. This enables the company to attract significantly more transactions than its peers. The company's access to pipelines and product distribution terminals is another key competitive advantage, helping to keep costs down in the fiercely competitive retail space. Discount pricing and the recent QuickChek acquisition are other positives in the Murphy USA story while a new $1 billion share buyback authorization underscores its sound financial position. Consequently, Murphy USA is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $198.49 on Tuesday. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $119.47 and a 12-month high of $199.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Murphy USA will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 171.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,360,000 after buying an additional 19,132 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 9.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 17.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $437,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

