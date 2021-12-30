Reviewing ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) & Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH)

ImmuCell (NASDAQ:ICCC) and Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get ImmuCell alerts:

This table compares ImmuCell and Aspira Women’s Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmuCell 0.21% 0.12% 0.09% Aspira Women’s Health -449.23% -78.11% -61.97%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ImmuCell and Aspira Women’s Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmuCell 0 0 1 0 3.00 Aspira Women’s Health 0 0 3 0 3.00

Aspira Women’s Health has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 540.30%. Given Aspira Women’s Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aspira Women’s Health is more favorable than ImmuCell.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.0% of ImmuCell shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of ImmuCell shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of Aspira Women’s Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

ImmuCell has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspira Women’s Health has a beta of 2.95, suggesting that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ImmuCell and Aspira Women’s Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImmuCell $15.34 million 4.24 -$1.02 million $0.01 840.84 Aspira Women’s Health $4.65 million 42.68 -$17.91 million ($0.78) -2.27

ImmuCell has higher revenue and earnings than Aspira Women’s Health. Aspira Women’s Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ImmuCell, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ImmuCell beats Aspira Women’s Health on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImmuCell Company Profile

ImmuCell Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, manufacture and sale of products that improve the health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries. Its products include first defense for scours, California mastitis test kit and purified nisin intramammary treatment for mastitis. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

Aspira Women’s Health Company Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc. engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmuCell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuCell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.