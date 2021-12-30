Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €250.00 by Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VOW3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($269.32) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($301.14) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €301.00 ($342.05) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($352.27) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) price objective on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €257.79 ($292.94).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €177.20 ($201.36) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.05. Volkswagen has a 52 week low of €141.76 ($161.09) and a 52 week high of €252.20 ($286.59). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €183.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €196.59.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.