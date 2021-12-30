Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PAH3. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Monday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($101.14) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($106.82) target price on Porsche Automobil in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porsche Automobil currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €102.44 ($116.41).

ETR:PAH3 opened at €83.66 ($95.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.81 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €85.01 and a 200 day moving average price of €87.55. Porsche Automobil has a 12-month low of €54.06 ($61.43) and a 12-month high of €102.00 ($115.91). The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

