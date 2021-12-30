Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.18

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.18 and traded as high as $39.43. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $39.19, with a volume of 27,030,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.18.

Get Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 179.9% during the 3rd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.