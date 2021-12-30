Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.90. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$9.75, with a volume of 19,877 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Magellan Aerospace from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Get Magellan Aerospace alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.11. The firm has a market cap of C$562.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.15.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$166.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -134.19%.

About Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

Further Reading: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.