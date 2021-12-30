Cranswick (LON:CWK) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,797.71

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,797.71 ($51.05) and traded as high as GBX 3,804 ($51.14). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,782 ($50.84), with a volume of 29,674 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cranswick presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,025 ($54.11).

The stock has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,593.59 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,797.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Cranswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.37%.

In related news, insider Adam Couch acquired 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,548 ($47.69) per share, with a total value of £49,742.96 ($66,867.80).

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

