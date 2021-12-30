MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) vs. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and MassRoots, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 0 0 5 0 3.00 MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares presently has a consensus price target of $29.40, indicating a potential upside of 105.24%. Given Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares is more favorable than MassRoots.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares 21.81% 18.26% 12.14% MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares and MassRoots’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares $211.92 million 5.21 $2.14 million N/A N/A MassRoots $10,000.00 2,311.90 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has higher revenue and earnings than MassRoots.

Summary

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares beats MassRoots on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

