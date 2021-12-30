Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,377.50 ($18.52). Hargreaves Lansdown shares last traded at GBX 1,356 ($18.23), with a volume of 99,962 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HL. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.87) to GBX 1,381 ($18.56) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.87) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.63) to GBX 1,315 ($17.68) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,645 ($22.11).

Get Hargreaves Lansdown alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £6.48 billion and a PE ratio of 21.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,431.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.