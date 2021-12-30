Critical Analysis: Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) vs. Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Captor Capital and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Captor Capital -34.97% -11.23% -8.39% Mountain Province Diamonds -47.48% 52.33% 7.92%

This table compares Captor Capital and Mountain Province Diamonds’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Captor Capital $12.28 million 0.54 -$4.45 million N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds $169.46 million 0.80 -$196.65 million ($0.55) -1.17

Captor Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mountain Province Diamonds.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Captor Capital and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Captor Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00

Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus target price of $0.10, suggesting a potential downside of 84.46%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than Captor Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Captor Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats Captor Capital on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Captor Capital Company Profile

Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co. brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp. and changed its name to Captor Capital Corp. in June 2017. Captor Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds, Inc. engages in the exploration, mining and marketing of rough diamonds. It focuses on the operation of Gahcho Kue and Kennady North assets. The company was founded by Paul Shatzko on December 2, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

